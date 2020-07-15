JEFF STIVERS

Jeff T. Stivers, age 50 of Port Royal, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Son of the late Mike Stivers and Barbara Kaye "Bobbi" Ransdell Stivers, Jeff was a cattle farmer and a technician for ECT Services in Louisville. He formerly served as president of the Henry County Cattleman's Association and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

He is survived by his son, Wyatt Stivers of Port Royal; sister, Carrie Beutel (Doug) of La Grange; aunt, Debbie Bohannon (Randal) of Versailles; niece, Caitlin Beutel of La Grange; cousins, Jessica, Tom, Liam and McClain O'Reel of Versailles, Brad Bohannon of Simpsonville and Benji Bohannon and family of Waddy. Jeff was very close to all of his aunts, uncles and cousins in the Stivers family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. David Charlton of the First Christian Church of Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be at Port Royal Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mathew McKee, Nick Stivers, Palmer Coomes, Steve Olsen, Neil Stivers, Chuck Banta, Bobby Nation, Billy Brown, Kent Fitzgerald, Steve Jeffries, David Pate, Jason Heath and Taylor Bright Jr.

Form of Contributions may be given to Henry County 4-H Livestock or Henry County Cattleman's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store