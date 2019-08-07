Jennifer Marie Graham Goodin, age 47, of Milton passed away July 31, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Hershel Goodin of Bedford; daughter, Elisabeth Suanne Goodin of Bedford; and her parents, Gary Wayne and Lisa Staples Graham of Bedford.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Bedford Christian Church. Reverend Chuck Butcher and Reverend Carl Rucker officiated. Burial was in Bedford Cemetery.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019