Jennifer Lynn Clark Kennedy, age 49, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Kennedy and her father, Kenneth Clark.
She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Kennedy of San Antonio, Texas and Remy Kennedy of Louisville; her son, Jordan Clark of Shelbyville; and her mother, Sarah Vaughn Clark of Shelbyville.
Private graveside services were held at New Castle Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
