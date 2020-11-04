1/
JERRY GODBEY
Jerry Dale Godbey, age 70, of the Orville community of Pleasureville, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late Jefferson and Orpha Manola Phillippe Godbey.
He is survived by his daughter, Benita Carol Schiess of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with cremation following the services. Bro. Charles LeCompte officiated.

