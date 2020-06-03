JERRY LOUDEN JR.
Jerry "Bubby" Louden Jr., age 49, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Louden Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Abbott Louden of Eminence; daughters, Amy Walls of Eminence and Jessica Walls of Sulphur; and his mother, Mabel Ann Barnes Louden of New Castle.
Interment was at New Castle Cemetery .
Prewitts New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
