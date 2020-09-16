1/1
JERRY RANKIN
1956 - 2020
1/1
Jerry Dale Rankin, age 64, of La Grange, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
He was born to the late Mayfield and Mae Harrod Rankin on August 13, 1956, in La Grange, Kentucky.
Jerry was a retired Lieutenant for the Department of Corrections at the KY State Reformatory and Oldham County Detention Center, a member of the La Grange Fire Department, a Kentucky Colonel, a member and deacon at DeHaven Baptist Church and a member and chaplain of the FOP Lodge 62.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, LeeAnna Rankin; siblings, Betty Murphy, Alice Rankin, Rita Rankin, Debbie Gividen, Benny Rankin, Carl Rankin, Eddie Rankin and John Rankin.
Left to cherish the memory of Jerry are his wife of 42 years, Gail Burress Rankin; daughters, Jennifer Wilson and Jessica Powers (Phillip); grandchildren, Elizabeth Wilson and Hunter Griffin; siblings, Jimmy Rankin (Carolyn), Richard "Dip" Rankin (Judy), Andy Rankin (Cathy) and Barbara Simpson; and extended family and friends.
A celebration of Jerry's life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial was at Sligo Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jerry's name to WHAS Crusade for Children.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
