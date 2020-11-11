1/
JERRY RANKIN SR.
Jerry L. Rankin Sr., age 76, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Jerry retired from Jefferson Proving Grounds and Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. He also was a Navy Veteran. He was the son of the late Kelly and Lucy Elizabeth Carter Rankin. He was preceded in death by a sister Judy Dixon; and two brothers, Paul C. and Jimmy Rankin.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Dean Bryant Rankin of Campbellsburg; son, Jerry L. Rankin Jr. (Jennifer) of Campbellsburg; and his grandson, Dylan Lindell Rankin of Campbellsburg.
Private Graveside Service will be held at New Castle Cemetery with Pastor Julie Toner officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, Ky. 40205-9890.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
