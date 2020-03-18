Jessie "Buck" Gaddie, age 70, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Buck retired from Ford Motor Company after 23 years of service. He also built homes and loved watching Nascar. He was the son of the late Marvin Neilson and Mabel Florence Gaddie and was preceded in death by a daughter, Fran Gaddie and several siblings. Buck was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Gaddie of La Grange; daughter, Paula Gaddie of Bedford; son, Matthew Gaddie (Katie) of La Grange; two brothers, Paul Gaddie of Louisville and Randall Gaddie (Barbara) of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Charli Davis of Bedford and Jasper Neilson Gaddie of La Grange.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020