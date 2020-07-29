JESSIE HANLEY

Jessie E. Garrett Hanley, age 85, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Dea R. and Lydia McClellen Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hanley.

She is survived by her daughters Sandy Wills of Bedford and Rosie Hanley of Bedford; and son, Bill Hanley of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Ed Berry. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sulphur Cemetery.

