Joel H. Berry, age 53 of Turners Station passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Joel was preceded in death by his father, John M. Berry Jr.; and a brother, Matthew Jackson Berry.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Berry of Turners Station; children, Emmanuel Owen Berry, Celia Carol Berry and Isaac Marshall Berry all of Turners Station; and his mother, Carol Mullins Berry of Turners Station.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Mike Frey and Pastor Pat Butcher. Interment was in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019