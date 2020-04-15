John Russell Bastin, age 49, of Pleasureville died Sunday, April 12, 2020. John retired from Kentucky State as an Emergency Manager. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Clubb Bastin.
He is survived by his wife, Chasidy Heightchew Bastin of Pleasureville; children, Sara Kate, Sydney Grace and Timothy Tyler Bastin all of Pleasureville; his father, Russell Bastin of Pleasureville; sisters, Amanda Ott and her husband, Jeffrey, of Pleasureville and LeeAnn Gamble and her husband, Josh, of Shelbyville; brother, Joseph B. Bastin (Donna) of Smithfield; grandmother, Frances Bastin of Smithfield; In-laws, Toni Bailey (Kenny) of Eminence and Mike Heightchew (Lu Ann) of Franklinton; sister-in-law, Ashley Bastin of Eminence; brother-in-law, Chad Heightchew (Michelle) of Pleasureville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Charlie O'Neal. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Form of contributions may be given to John's children's college fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020