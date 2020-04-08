John Thomas Beutel, age 80, of Pleasureville passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at his daughter's residence. He was the son of the late Madison Thomas Beutel and Ellen Ashburn Beutel.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Carole Abbott Beutel of Pleasureville; and two daughters, Linda Jo Beutel-Wells of Pleasureville and Lisa Goecke of Lexington.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020