John David Caldwell, age 79, of New Castle passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was the son of the late John Hinkle and Mary Bruce Oldham Caldwell.He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Ann Raisor Caldwell.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Caldwell of Bardstown, Danny Caldwell of Bardstown, Jeanie Teno of Pleasureville, Crystal Mason of Milltown, Indiana and Jennifer Caldwell of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Internment will be in Smithfield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019