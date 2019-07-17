John David Allen, age 66, of Eminence, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Agnes Kelly and Hebert Allen Jr.
He is survived by daughters, Jackie Holland of Eminence and Nikki Allen of Louisville; and step-daughter, Melissa Ethington of Eminence.
Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Michael Allen officiated with Rev. Thomas Minton assisting.
Interment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from July 17 to July 24, 2019