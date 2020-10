Or Copy this URL to Share

John Phillip Portman, age 58, of Pendleton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He worked as a farmhand for Steve Warnersmith for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Portman of Elizabethtown.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Warnersmith Family Cemetery in Pendleton.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store