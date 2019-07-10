Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Raisor. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Send Flowers Obituary

John G. Raisor, age 83 of Pendleton, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Son of the late Owen and Matilda (Hendricks) Raisor, he retired as supervisor from American Bank Stationary and was a member of Sligo Baptist Church. John was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Alina Hyatt, and two brothers, Robert and Ricky Raisor.

He is survived by his wife, Myra (Brierly) Raisor, Pendleton; daughter, Karen (Michael) Raisor, Smithfield; two sons: Anthony G. Raiasor, Port Royal; Dennis Raisor, Pendleton; four sisters: Betty Simpson, Elizabethtown; Shirley Shelburne, Nebraska; Donna Dailey and Patricia (Pete) Turpin, both of Elizabethtown.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Earl Wayne Perry of Sligo Baptist Church officiated. Interment was held in Franklinton Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers were Andy Raisor, Dennis Glenn Raisor, Roger Davis, Anthony Raisor and Dennis Raisor. Active pallbearers were John Horn, Chris Pen, Michael Bayne, Dylan Raisor, Jason Suter and Andrew Perdue. Visitation was held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Published in Henry County Local from July 10 to July 17, 2019

