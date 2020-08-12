1/1
JOHN ROBERTS
A link between past and present was broken when Bethlehem native John Steven Roberts, age 69, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, with his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Mary Roberts (LaMaster) by his side. Son of the late James (Buck) Wesley and Beatrice (Beverly) Roberts of Bethlehem, John had deep roots in his community. He was a graduate of Henry County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He was loved and admired by many and was a model of a true educator. He served as a teacher, coach, principal, and athletic director for Henry County Public Schools for many years. John kept the pulse of Henry County High School basketball and the 8th Region, with an eye on the future and a deep knowledge of its history. He made certain that student athletes had what they needed and did so in the most respectful ways. He was a member and elder of New Castle Christian Church. Although Henry County has lost a legend, he has escaped this painful world into a world with absolutely no pain. As we mourn, we will also celebrate.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (LaMaster) Roberts of Pleasureville; sons, James Arnett Roberts (Stephanie Beer) of Chicago, Illinois, Brian Corbin Roberts (Kate Garrison) of Ann Arbor, Michigan and John Benjamin Roberts (Katlyn Noe) of New Castle; and five grandchildren, Lola, Jude, Lucia, Ellis and Arnett Roberts.
Arrangements are pending. A memorial service will be handled by Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Corky Klingenfus and Trask Murphy. Burial will be at New Castle Cemetery.
Contributions may be given to the John Roberts Memorial Scholarship fund via United Citizens Bank, or to New Castle Christian Church.

Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
