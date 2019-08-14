John Russell Ferguson Jr., age 56, passed away at home Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Services for Mr. Ferguson were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
John was born in Shelby County, Kentucky on March 29, 1963, to John Roosevelt Ferguson Sr. and Bernice Bessie Shuck Norton. He served in the Kentucky National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Tinker Ferguson; daughters, Misty Ferguson (Shaun Cunigan) and Lucy Eden (Chris); grandchildren, Wesley Wainscott II, Benjamin Cunigan, Ava Eden and Owen Eden. He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Gilbert Abbott, Jimmy Abbott, Chester Abbott (Marcia), Chester Ferguson, Mary Helen Frye (Billy), Rebecca Aldridge and Heather Jennings (Mike).
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, baby boy Abbott.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019