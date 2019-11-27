Johnny F. Mahuron Jr., age 68, of Port Royal, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Elizabeth and John Joseph Mahuron Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Cole Mahuron.
He is survived by his daughter, Edna Louise Clark of Columbus, Ohio; and sons, John Wayne Morgan of Ghent and Jerry Lynn Mahuron of Princeton.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Ron Laughlin, pastor of Port Royal United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Saturday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019