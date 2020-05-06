Guest Book View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Edward Wilson, age 68, of New Castle, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Son of the late Joseph Edward and Docia Gammons Wilson, he was retired from the commercial construction industry. He is preceded in death by two brothers, David and Daniel Wilson.

Affectionately known as Big Jon and Poppie, he was wildly intelligent and possessed a great love of music, history, and sports. He especially loved the Kentucky Wildcats and enjoyed coaching his children in sports over the years and most recently attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, coconut cream pie, and a good cocktail. His dancing skills were phenomenal. He taught his daughters to slow dance on his feet and how to do the twist and many other dances in the kitchen or their home. He was a devoted friend to many, and cherished the friendships he had developed over the years. An amazing storyteller who delighted in repeating the punch line of every joke, his sense of humor and witty advice were unmatched: one is not enough and three is too many and they can't take your birthday.

Jonathan will be deeply missed by his family, his daughters, Jona Arnold (Owen "Tooter") of Gratz, Hannah Way of Hebron and Megan Wilson of New Castle; his son, Brandon Pennington (Andrea) of Brentwood, California; his siblings, Rebecca Gillespie (Ron) of Carrollton and Joe Wilson (Janet) of Defoe; his grandchildren, Victoria, Connor, Kenley, Morgan, Ayden, Ava and Jon Luke; the mother of his children, Diana Fleming; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and extended family.

Cremation was chosen. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

