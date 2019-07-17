Joseph Earl Powell, age 91, of Smithfield, passed away July 11, 2019, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was the son of the late Julian and Mamie Alice Neal Powell. Joseph served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Helen C. Greear Powell of Smithfield; and his children, Darius Patrick Powell of Goshen and Rhonda Celenza of Park Ridge, Illinois.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg. His son Darius Patrick Powell officiated.
Burial was in Port Royal Cemetery.
