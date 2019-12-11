Joyce Jane Aldridge Henry, age 73, of Pleasureville, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Loyd Aldridge and Irene Clark Roberts Aldridge.
She is survived by two daughters, Ruby Jolly of Pleasureville and Elizabeth Thompson of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley B. Henry.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home. Rev. Thomas Minton officiated. Burial was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019