Juanita Powell Sanders, age 96, of Turners Station, passed away from this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville. She was born on July 23, 1924, to the late Julian and Mamie Alice Neal Powell in Turners Station.
She was a lifetime member of the Turners Station Baptist Church, served as church clerk from 1968 through 2017 and an active member of the Women's Missionary Union for many years.
She married Oral Lee Sanders on April 2, 1947. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 2, 1997, by renewing their vows and a celebration of love and friendship at Turners Station Baptist Church. Juanita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her life was centered around her family and her church.
We celebrate her life of 96 years and we are thankful for her love and guidance throughout those years. Her patience and understanding of the smallest of problems that the children and grandchildren may have brought to her guidance.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children, Barry Dean Sanders and his wife Sue, Teresa "Terri" Lynn Curtis and her husband Marc and Martha "Marti" Carolyn Foster, all of Louisville; one sister, Marilyn Powell Horn of Pendleton; one brother, David Powell of Erlanger; her grandchildren, Michelle Dawn Newton of Jeffersontown, Jordan Chase Foster of Truckee, CA, Shannon Lynn Christensen and her husband Paul of Bardstown, Stacie Ogle of Louisville, Lindsay Morgan Brough and her husband Jonathan of Shelbyville, Shawn Thomas Curtis of Louisville, and Anthony Wade Curtis of Evansville, IN; great-grandchildren, Morgan Blake Newton, Miranda Kaye Newton, Bradley Dean Sanders, Hannah Christensen, Chance Manley, Lauren Paige Ogle and Blake Brewer; great-great-grandchildren, Hudson Blake Brough, Vera Grace Brough, Jovie Dawn Brough and Emma Sanders; and many loving family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, William Randolph, Joseph Earl and Lorenzo B. Powell.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Reverend Earl Wayne Perry officiated the services. Burial was in Port Royal Cemetery.
Online condolence may be made at www.ransdellfuneral.com.
Ransdell Funeral Home were entrusted with the arrangements.