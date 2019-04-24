Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDY SMITH. View Sign Service Information Clark Legacy Center 3000 Versailles Road Frankfort , KY 40601 (502)-695-8811 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Moore Smith , age 78, of Midway went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born and raised in Henry County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Vera Moore. She loved her church and her church family at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church where she was found anytime the doors were open. A true servant of the Lord, she was a Sunday school teacher, financial secretary, deacon emeritus and member of the choir, Joy Sunday school class, several committees and much more over her many years. Judy attended Forks of Elkhorn when it was just a small country church and her leadership was a vital part in the church's growth. Following high school, she graduated from Spencerian business school and worked for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the finance cabinet for 30 years until her retirement in 1990. In heaven, she is joyfully reunited with her husband, Phillip Smith; and niece, Melodye Beckley, along with her parents and brothers, Jay and Marvin Moore and her sister, Marilyn Heightchew.Judy was a loving and kind person who will be missed by so many, including her brothers, Larry Moore and his wife Cathy of Elmburg and Jack Moore and his wife Shirley of Louisville; her great nephew and surrogate grandson, Jakob Beckley of Pleasureville; her nieces and nephews; and her church family.Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Her beloved pastor Todd Lester and associate pastor Bill Adcock officiated. Private interment was in the Dutch Tract Cemetery in Pleasureville.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church Building Fund.Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019

