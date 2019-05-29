Karl Brent Jones, age 53, of Port Royal, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was the son of the late Amos and Thelma Gregory Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Jones of Port Royal; daughter, Brentney Jones of Port Royal; and step-sons, Tracy Adams of Louisville and Shay Bullock of Sulphur.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Jeff Combs officiated. Interment was in Port Royal Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from May 29 to June 5, 2019