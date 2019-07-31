Katherine Preston Ricketts, age 91, of Danville, originally of Henry County, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bruce and Nora Mae Masterson Preston.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Young of Springfield and Deborah Derringer of Willisburg; and sons, Billy Ricketts of Pleasureville, Roy Ricketts of Frankfort and Robert Ricketts of Owenton.
Cremation was chosen. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019