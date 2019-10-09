Kathleen C. Craigmyle Wallace, age 91, of Carrollton
passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Norton
Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She is survived by sons; Richard Wallace
of Campbellsburg and Albert Lee Wallace Jr. of
Carrollton; daughters; Norma May of Wauseon, Ohio,
and Martha Rabourn of Turners Station. She was preceded
in death by her parents, Richard P. Craigmyle
and Lou Price Sullivan Craigmyle; her husband, Albert
L. Wallace Sr.; and a son, Charles Wallace.
Funeral Services were held at noon, Saturday, Oct.
5, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in
Carrollton. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in
Carrollton.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019