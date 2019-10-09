KATHLEEN WALLACE

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Obituary
Kathleen C. Craigmyle Wallace, age 91, of Carrollton
passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Norton
Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She is survived by sons; Richard Wallace
of Campbellsburg and Albert Lee Wallace Jr. of
Carrollton; daughters; Norma May of Wauseon, Ohio,
and Martha Rabourn of Turners Station. She was preceded
in death by her parents, Richard P. Craigmyle
and Lou Price Sullivan Craigmyle; her husband, Albert
L. Wallace Sr.; and a son, Charles Wallace.
Funeral Services were held at noon, Saturday, Oct.
5, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in
Carrollton. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in
Carrollton.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
