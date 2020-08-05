Kathryn "Kitty" Germaine Ritter Broughton, age 67, of the Gest community of Pleasureville, died July 27, 2020, at Bradford Square Nursing Home in Frankfort. She was born in Shelbyville on June 28, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Albert Ritter and Athelda Lee Bemiss Ritter. She was a housewife and had worked at Brunswick in Eminence. She was of the Catholic faith. She is survived by her husband, Robert Darrell Broughton of Gest; two daughters, Dena McGuire (Brian) of Gest and Wendy Crowe (Matt) of Turners Station; two brothers, Thomas Daniel Ritter and Joseph Hanson Ritter (Gail), all of Shelbyville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Tiller.
Private services were held. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.