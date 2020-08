Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Chisholm, age 71, of Shelbyville, died at his home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was the son of the late James Chisholm and the late Linnie Chisholm.

He is survived by his daughter Julie Bolin-Cooley; and two sons, Kenneth Bolin and Randy Bolin.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.

