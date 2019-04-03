Kimberly Rae Logsdon, age 45, of Shelbyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rae Smith, and Brother Michael Z. Smith.
Kimberly was a graduate of South Oldham High School and attended University of Louisville and University of Kentucky. She was a member of Shelbyville Christian Assembly and actively volunteered and ministered in Shelbyville at the following locations; Colonial Hall, Victory Baptist, Church of Annunciation, Seventh Day Adventist, Operation Care and Centro Latino.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Paul H. Logsdon; sons, Joshua M. Logsdon, Isaac Z. Logsdon, Michael D. Logsdon and David H. Logsdon; daughter, Liberty R. Logsdon; her father, Larry Z. Smith and step-mother, Sharon T. Smith; aunts, Joyce A. Nay (Ben), Martha S. Smith (Roy), Ada M. Smith and Rita J. Jones (Wayne); uncles, Steven L. Smith and Michael L. Logsdon; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Kimberly's family.
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019