Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kimberly Rae Logsdon, age 45, of Shelbyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rae

Kimberly was a graduate of South Oldham High School and attended University of Louisville and University of Kentucky. She was a member of Shelbyville Christian Assembly and actively volunteered and ministered in Shelbyville at the following locations; Colonial Hall, Victory Baptist, Church of Annunciation, Seventh Day Adventist, Operation Care and Centro Latino.

Kimberly is survived by her husband, Paul H. Logsdon; sons, Joshua M. Logsdon, Isaac Z. Logsdon, Michael D. Logsdon and David H. Logsdon; daughter, Liberty R. Logsdon; her father, Larry Z. Smith and step-mother, Sharon T. Smith; aunts, Joyce A. Nay (Ben), Martha S. Smith (Roy), Ada M. Smith and Rita J. Jones (Wayne); uncles, Steven L. Smith and Michael L. Logsdon; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Kimberly's family. Kimberly Rae Logsdon, age 45, of Shelbyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior March 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judy Rae Smith , and Brother Michael Z. Smith.Kimberly was a graduate of South Oldham High School and attended University of Louisville and University of Kentucky. She was a member of Shelbyville Christian Assembly and actively volunteered and ministered in Shelbyville at the following locations; Colonial Hall, Victory Baptist, Church of Annunciation, Seventh Day Adventist, Operation Care and Centro Latino.Kimberly is survived by her husband, Paul H. Logsdon; sons, Joshua M. Logsdon, Isaac Z. Logsdon, Michael D. Logsdon and David H. Logsdon; daughter, Liberty R. Logsdon; her father, Larry Z. Smith and step-mother, Sharon T. Smith; aunts, Joyce A. Nay (Ben), Martha S. Smith (Roy), Ada M. Smith and Rita J. Jones (Wayne); uncles, Steven L. Smith and Michael L. Logsdon; and several cousins.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, 511 Mt. Eden Road, Shelbyville, in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Kimberly's family. Funeral Home Stoess Funeral Home

6534 West Highway 22

Crestwood , KY 40014

(502) 241-9421 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Henry County Local Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close