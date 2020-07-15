Larry Wayne Fitzgerald, age 75, of Owenton passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood.
Born May 30, 1945, in Owen County, he was the son of the late Billy Starmount Fitzgerald and Gladys Criswell Fitzgerald, who survives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Franky Fitzgerald. He served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army. Larry was the owner and operator of Fitzgerald Trucking and Excavating. He was passionate about Harley Davidson motorcycles, enjoying bike shows and poker runs. He enjoyed watching demolition derbies and had a closet full of trophies from competing in his younger years. He also liked watching NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. Larry was a member of Daybreak Baptist Church in Eminence.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy Baker Fitzgerald; his daughter, Krisanna Fitzgerald; his mother, Glady Criswell Fitzgerald; and his siblings, Ricky Fitzgerald, Melody (Tommy) Lyons, Charity (Larry) Lowrance, Derek (Kim) Fitzgerald and Scotty Fitzgerald. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family received friends at the Seminary Street location on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. A graveside funeral was held on Monday, July 13 at 1p.m. Bro. Michael Fitzgerald presided. Burial was at the Squiresville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
.