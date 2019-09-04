Larry L. Harp Sr., age 53, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Harp of Shelbyville; his mother, Sherry Sue Cook Harp of Smithfield; one son, Larry L. Harp, Jr. of Shelbyville; and one daughter, Patricia Marie Harp of Defoe. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. (Pete) Harp.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug.30, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Michael Duncan officiated. Burial was in Cropper Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019