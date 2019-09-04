LARRY HARP SR.

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Larry L. Harp Sr., age 53, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Harp of Shelbyville; his mother, Sherry Sue Cook Harp of Smithfield; one son, Larry L. Harp, Jr. of Shelbyville; and one daughter, Patricia Marie Harp of Defoe. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. (Pete) Harp.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug.30, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Michael Duncan officiated. Burial was in Cropper Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
