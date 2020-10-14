1/
LARRY JAMES
Larry Giles James, age 60, of Shelbyville passed away at his home on Monday, October 12, 2020. He had served in the National Guard Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Edna Case James.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa James of Shelbyville; and his sons, Tony Elkins and Derek Elkins both of Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home with Kevin Case officiating. Visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
