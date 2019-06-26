Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEAH SMITH. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Send Flowers Obituary

Flowers are welcome but in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sulphur Baptist Church, 83 Eddie Road, Sulphur, Ky. 40070 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40205-9890. Leah Stark Hartman Smith , age 96, of New Castle passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in her apartment at Twin Oaks. She was a member of Sulphur Baptist Church and the Democratic Women's Club. She was married to the late Roy Crabtree "Pid" Smith and they had two children, David Crabtree Smith and Charlcye Smith Hawk. Leah Stark, whose nickname was Budgie, was born to Lemuel Joseph Hartman Sr. and Ella Banta Hartman. She attended Sulphur Grade and High Schools where she was an excellent student. She was valedictorian of her class and was very active in all theatrical and musical events as well. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ella Hartman Sibley and Martha Pryor Hartman Smith; and a brother, Lemuel Joseph Hartman Jr.She is survived by a daughter, Charlcye Smith Hawk and husband, James Henry Hawk of New Castle; a son, David Crabtree Smith Sr. and wife, Cheryl Stivers Smith of Eminence; three grandsons, James Hartman Hawk and wife, Clarissa Holden Hawk of Duxbury, Massachusetts, David Crabtree Smith Jr. and wife, Kim Coates Smith of Smithfield and Benjamin David Pryor Hawk of Brooklyn, New York; five great-grandsons, James Holden Hawk, Christopher Hartman Hawk, David Dylan Crabtree Smith, David Dalton Crabtree Smith and Anders Henry Hawk; and nephew, Edward Pryor Smith of Campbellsburg.Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Dr. David Charlton, pastor of First Christian Church of Shelbyville and Rev. Michael Fitzgerald, pastor of Daybreak Baptist Church, Eminence will officiate. Interment will be in New Castle Cemetery.Pallbearers will be James Hartman Hawk, David Crabtree Smith Jr., Benjamin David Pryor Hawk, James Holden Hawk, Christopher Hartman Hawk, David Dylan Crabtree Smith, David Dalton Crabtree Smith and Anders Henry Hawk.Flowers are welcome but in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sulphur Baptist Church, 83 Eddie Road, Sulphur, Ky. 40070 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40205-9890. Published in Henry County Local from June 26 to July 3, 2019

