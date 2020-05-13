Leona Knight Grigsby, age 92, of Pleasureville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Ardula Dixon Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Grigsby.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Donald Bohannon of Eminence; and a son, Danny Grigsby of Pleasureville.
Private funeral services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial was at Eminence Cemetery.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 13 to May 20, 2020