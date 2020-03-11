Leonard Preston Newman, age 53, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Preston Anthony Baltimore, of Frankfort; his mother, Ethel Lee Lynn of New Castle; and his step- father, Darrell Poole of New Castle. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Andrew Newman.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on March 14, 2020, at Cropper Cemetery with Bonnie Martin Duke officiating.
Sholar Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020