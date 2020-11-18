1/1
LESLIE BRYANT
Leslie Bryant, age 77, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
He was born on November 3, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry and Mary Whitehead Bryant. He is also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Bryant.
Leslie was a 2 term Mayor of Smithfield, he was the founding President of the Crescent Hill Lions Club and also President of the Crescent Hill Community Council during the 1974 tornado crisis. He was a Model T enthusiast, a doll house builder and a creative "wood butcher". Leslie was the first non-owner President of the Falls City Funeral Directors Association, retiring after 40 years as a funeral director. Above his accomplishments his greatest love was his family.
Leslie is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Bryant; sons, Byron Bryant, Rick Lay, Connie Thompsons; daughter, Kristin Norton; grandchildren, Chandley Norton, Kendra Norton, Skylar Norton, Red Norton, Connor Gladden, Caroline Gladden and Cooper Lay; and siblings Harry Bryant (Rosie) and JoAnn Burnnell.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, Ky. 40243).
The family requests that contributions in Leslie's memory be made to the Kentucky School for the Blind (1867 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Ky. 40206).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
November 12, 2020
My late ex-husband Mike & I enjoyed times with Les back in the Kyana car show days. To his family, condolences on your loss.
Roseanne Southard
Friend
