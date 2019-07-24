Lillian Sparrow Phillips, age 89, of Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Otis and Effie Coulter Sparrow.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Logsdon of Shelbyville, Sandra Allgeier of Smithfield and Elizabeth Leyva of Louisville; sons, Larry R. Phillips of Eminence, Steve L. Phillips of La Grange, Danny L. Phillips of Smithfield and Jerry G. Phillips of Smithfield.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Earl Wayne Perry. Burial was in Sligo Cemetery.
