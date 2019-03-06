Lillian Christy Wright, age 82 of Eminence, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Birdie Mae Hoskins and Lovelle Christy.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond J. Wright Sr. of Eminence; daughters, Joy Watkins of Louisville, Jackie Wright of Louisville and Myra Moore of Louisville; and a son, Raymond Wright Jr. of Boston, Massachusetts.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Eminence, officiated by Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Eminence.
Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (prewitts.com).
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
5901 S Main St
Eminence, KY 40019
(502) 845-4800
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019