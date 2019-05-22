Linda Ann Kelley, age 57, of Prospect, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Krisney Paige Tingle of Campbellsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fountain Kelley and Minnie Kephart Travis.
Memorial services will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Eminence United Pentecostal Church, 4750 Jackson Road, Eminence. Visitation will be at the church from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to service time.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 22 to May 29, 2019