Mary Lois Ammons Wilson, age 93, of Pleasureville passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her daughter's home in Pleasureville. She was born Nov. 21, 1925, in Dalling Park, Florida to George and Seanie Ammons. She was married to Raymond Wilson for 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her parents, George and Seanie Ammons; her sisters, Alma Brim and Maxine O'Neal; her brother, Daniel Ammons; her son-in-law, Larry Adams; and three nephews and two nieces.

She is survived by her daughters, Nadine Adams of Cincinnati, Ohio, Geraldine (James) Taylor of Pleasureville and Maxine Royce of Lexington; her son, George "Buddy" (Sue) Wilson of Pleasureville; her sister, Vivian Mothershed of Arcadia, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Pleasureville Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Rev. Jerry Anderson officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.

Honorary pallbearers were Cecil Banta, Jeremy Banta, Jason Banta, Danny Clark, Mike Kelley, Howard Lee Byers and Victor Ray Fallis.

Active pallbearers were Dale Adams, Steve Adams, Jeff Raisor, Toni Raisor, Brian Royse, Ray Taylor, Tim Taylor, Mark Wilson and Michael Baker.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Pleasureville Baptist Church, 2749 Hillspring Road, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057 or to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, Ky. 40205.

Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019

