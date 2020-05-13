Lonnie S. Adams, age 65, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Carroll County Hospital. He was the son of the late Wilson Adams and Virginia Sandlin Adams.
He is survived by his wife, the former Andra Wicklund; one daughter, Juliann Adams of Bedford; and one son, Jason Hayes of La Grange.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held by the family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford,was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 13 to May 20, 2020