Lorena Shuck Covington, age 91, of Eminence, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Clarence O. and Nellie Welch Shuck, she was a homemaker and a member of Eminence Baptist Church. Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Covington; and a sister, Louise Shuck LaFollette.
She is survived by her son, Gayle Dean Covington of Eminence; granddaughters, Danielle Dawn Klingenfus (Kyle) of La Grange and Jessica Gayle Bickerdt (Josh) of Louisville; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Gayle Klingenfus.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Duncan of Eminence. Internment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019