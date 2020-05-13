Loretta Bohannon Jones, age 72, of Crestwood passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital. Loretta was born February 4, 1948, to the late Gilbert and Lilly Dowden Bohannon.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles Marvin Jones; her sisters, Beatrice Quire and Bell Gibson; brother, Donald Bohannon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Nellie Jean Kelly, Hester Raisor, Elizabeth Adler; and her brothers, Hubert Bohannon and Frank Bohannon.
Her wish was cremation with no funeral service.
