MARCELLE HOOVER

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home


Marcelle L. Hoover, age 90, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Eminence. Marcelle graduated from Sharon Hill PA High School.
Preceding her in death were her parents William M. and Marcelle Fraser; her husband who she wed on June 2, 1951, in Philadelphia PA, William H. Hoover; son, Darrel Hoover; daughter, Sandra L. Floore; and brother, William Fraser.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Kirkland (Mike), Jacqueline Potts (Gary) and Cheryl Parker (Ray); sisters, Vie Balderson and Dot Merola; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Castle Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church (PO Box 132, Eminence Ky. 40019).
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019
