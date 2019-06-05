Margie Gwendolyn Hampton, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, May 25, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Arville Beckham Cox and Mattie McAlister Cox.
She is survived by two sons, Harold Wayne Cooper of Lawrenceburg and Glen Allen Cooper of Crittenden; and one daughter, Patricia Ann Mason of Madisonville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Tim Mason, pastor of Bethlehem Christian Church in Madisonville officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from June 5 to June 12, 2019