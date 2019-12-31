Marie Wilson Callis, age 73, of Pendleton, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Daughter of the late Floyd and Bratty Marie (Powell) Wilson, Marie retired from the medical records department for the Kentucky State Reformatory and was a member of the Greater Life Apostolic Church in Middletown. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ovie Callis Jr.; and a sister, Joyce Day.
She is survived by her daughter, Chris (Chisholm) Durham of Shepherdsville; and brothers, Ernest Wilson and wife, Barbara, of Pendleton and Chester Wilson and wife, Jane, of Shelbyville.
Burial was in Sligo Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020