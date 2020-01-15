Marie Kelley, age 86, of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ezra Lee and Elizabeth Jane Hood Wentworth. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kelley.
She is survived by her daughter, Velda Marie Dees of Louisville; and sons, Dennis Coleman Kelley of Louisville and Gary Dale Kelley of New Castle.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Melvin Shilts. Burial was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020