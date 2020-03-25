Mark Chadwell, age 57, of Shelbyville passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mark grew up farming in Shelby County and worked as a concrete truck driver and rental property owner until his death. He attended St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church and Church of the Annunciation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Chadwell and Ralph Chadwell; and his nephew, Eric Derossett.
Mark is survived by his two daughters, Hannah and Tess Chadwell; his sister, Debbie Derossett of New Castle; his brother, Garland Chadwell (Ann) of Shelbyville; his former wife, Janet Chadwell; his nephews, Stuart and Tim Chadwell; and other nieces and nephews.
Public services have been postponed due to the current environment surrounding current global events. The family had a private service on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church in Louisville with burial at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.
The family plans to have a public memorial mass and celebration at a later date and are requesting everyone who wasn't able to sign the register book for Mark to please do so at Shannonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020