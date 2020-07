Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene Casey Carey, age 65, of Shelbyville passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Carl and Juanita McGuire Casey. Marlene was cremated.

She is survived by a son, Lee Allen Carey of Shelbyville; and a daughter, Nora Nichole Carey of Shelbyville.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

